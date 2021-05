VIDEOS

Updated : May 08, 2021 09:05:52 IST

In India, road fatalities are a major concern in our country. Last year, despite the various travel restrictions, there is a recorded figure of 5,000 accidents and approximately 2,000 deaths that have been attributed to pothole-related accidents alone.

Leo Burnett in association with Acko Insurance has come up with a creative device that can be fitted onto two-wheelers to spot potholes that come on the way.

Watch the accompanying video to find out more about this innovative pothole detection device ‘StreetEye’ in a chat with Dheeraj Sinha of Leo Burnett.