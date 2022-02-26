0

Overdrive: Know all about SUV titans and Tork Kratos R

IST (Published)
Overdrive brings the clash of the latest mid-sized premium SUVs, as well rides the all-electric motorcycle from Tork Motors.

If one has one's heart set on premium mid-sized SUV then the Volkswagen Tiguan and Skoda Kushaq are pretty much evenly matched in terms of features as well as the drive trend. But now there is MG Astor, which comes with plenty of new features to make things a bit more exciting. Overdrive decides to provide a bit more assistance in making that buying decision. Here’s Overdrive’s comparison test.
After six long years, Pune-based electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tork Motors has finally launched its all-electric motorcycle called the Tork Kratos R. This is going toe-to-toe with Revolt R400 given its pricing and Overdrive tells you more about it.
Watch the accompanying video for more details.
