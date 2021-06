VIDEOS

Auto

Updated : June 26, 2021 18:05:19 IST

The three-row multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) may or may not work in the Indian market, but three-row sports utility vehicles (SUVs) certainly shine.

Hyundai already had great selling SUV or crossover in the Creta and now they have toyed with the idea of creating a three-row variant on top of the Creta and the result is Hyundai Alcazar.

The Hyundai Alcazar is a long wheel based version of Creta and comes in a 6 or 7-seater configuration. It was launched in the country at a starting price of Rs 16.30 lakh, a little pricier than expected.

Watch the accompanying video to find out what all features it packs in at this price point.