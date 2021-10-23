Overdrive: Here's how Mercedes AMG E63S performs on NATRAX high-speed test track

Mercedes AMG E63S can touch 300 km/hour mark, but it can hardly be experienced in real life. Team Overdrive checks out this claim on the NATRAX high-speed test track in Indore. Also, a report on the updated KTM RC 200 motorbike, and insights into the Legendary Jeep Trails.

Mercedes AMG E63S has genuine abilities to touch the 300 kilometre per hour mark but rarely one gets to experience it in real world situation. So, Team Overdrive decided to test the car on the NATRAX high-speed test track in Indore. Here's a report.

Also on the show, Overdrive gets the first impression of the updated KTM RC 200 motorcycle which has been given a new design, new chassis and a number of functional and performance updates.

Moreover, Overdrive gets an insight into the Legendary Jeep Trails. This year, the brand decided that they wanted to travel with a purpose of cleaning up plastic waste from the Himalayas.

Watch video for more.