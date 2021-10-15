0

  • Overdrive: Here's an in-depth review of Lamborghini Urus, Ducati Multistrada v4s & Monster 950

videos | IST

Overdrive: Here's an in-depth review of Lamborghini Urus, Ducati Multistrada v4s & Monster 950

By CNBC-TV18 | IST (Published)
Over the years the team, Overdrive, has tested many interesting machines on the great roads of Rajasthan and it’s time to recreate some of the magic with new generation vehicles – the Lamborghini Urus and Ducati Multistrada v4s.

The new Ducati Monster is completely different from any of its predecessors. It has changed a lot of forms over the year from stripe superbike look to the modern retro to everything that looks like a café racer, friendly urban runabout to now the Monster 950.
Watch the accompanying video for more details.