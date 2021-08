videos | August 14, 2021, 07:58 PM IST

Overdrive: Here's an in-depth review of Indore's National Automotive Test Tracks

In this new episode of Overdrive, we get an in-depth review of National Automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX) in Indore, which was inaugurated in June this year. This high speed test track facility can be used by manufacturers to test their cars and motorcycles at speeds of over 300 kmph. Also, watch Overdrive test drive the Volkswagen Taigun. Watch video for more.