Multistrada V4 is the latest installment in Ducati's love for V4 engine machines.

In this latest episode of Overdrive, Rohit Paradkar reviews the new Ducati Multistrada V4.

Also, watch Simran Rastogi test drive three muscle cars - Ford Mustang, Lexus RC-F and Mercedes AMG E63S. Moreover, Overdrive reviews the Renault Kiger Turbo CVT.

Watch video for full show.