Updated : July 10, 2021 15:06:32 IST

The Audi e-tron is finally here in India. It is packed to the gills with the latest features and technology. It is exactly what you would expect a large Audi SUV to be but it comes with an electric powertrain.

CNBC-TV18's special show Overdrive gets behind the wheels to test its performance.

Also, watch Overdrive test drive Aprilia SXR 125 and BMW 520d Luxury Line.