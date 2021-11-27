Overdrive: Here's a first look at new Skoda Slavia

The Skoda-Volkswagen alliance in India is on an offensive and hopes to capture a large market share with a whole new range of products.

The company has unveiled Skoda Slavia and the new car is larger than the first generation Skoda Octavia as well as Skoda Rapid. It is also wider than any of the cars in its segment with its wheelbase being more than that of Honda City.

The car is expected to be launched in early 2022.

Overdrive's Bertrand D'Souza reviews the Slavia at its world premiere.

Also, check out Overdrive’s test drive of the Mercedes-AMZ A 45S at NATRAX, which is a high-speed test track at Indore.

CNBC-TV18’s Parikshit Luthra also visited Maruti Suzuki's first vehicle scrapping centre in India.

