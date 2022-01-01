Overdrive: Here’s a first drive review of Lamborghini Huracan STO, 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan and Bajaj Dominar 400

Lamborghini presents the Lamborghini Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata – this is closet to Lamborghini’s full-fledged race cars that the race in the Super Trofeo Series. Overdrive’s Bertrand D'souza is at Formula One racetrack at Buddh International Circuit (BIC) to take the all-new Lamborghini for a spin.

The 2022 face-lifted Volkswagen Tiguan sports a new look and also shares the 2.0-litre TSI petrol with a 7-speed DSG and all-wheel drive, the same as the outgoing Tiguan Allspace. Overdrive’s Simran Rastogi gets road test review of 2022 VW Tiguan facelift.

Also, the 2022 Bajaj Dominar 400 sees a small bump in price and weight and it has also got some very essential goodies that the touring community always requested. Watch the review to know about the additions.

