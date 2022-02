If you are someone who has decided to upgrade from a smaller displacement motorcycle to buy your first big motorcycle, then the 650cc space will give you a lot to think about. Overdrive's Rohit Paradkar get a detailed review of the newly launched Honda CB650R and a comparative analysis with its competitors in the market.

If you are someone who has decided to upgrade from a smaller displacement motorcycle to buy your first big motorcycle, then the 650cc space will give you a lot to think about.

Overdrive's Rohit Paradkar get a detailed review of the newly launched Honda CB650R and a comparative analysis with its competitors in the market.

Also on the show watch review of the facelifted BMW X3.

For full show watch the accompanying video.