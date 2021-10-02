Overdrive: Frist drive review on 2021 MG Astor & Honda CB200X

In this latest episode of Overdrive, Bertrand D'souza reveals ADAS features and driving aspects of the new 2021 MG Astor.

MG Motor India released the brand new 2021 MG Astor in the first week of October. And while the prices are yet to be announced Bertrand D'souza of Overdrive took the beautiful car for a test drive. Here D'souza reveals the ADAS features and driving aspects of the new MG Astor.

Continue watching to catch Christopher Chaves in action, as he rides the ‘Urban Explorer’ from Honda motorcycles - Honda CB200X. It is made for the slightly more adventurous riders of sorts. Watch the show to catch what it packs.