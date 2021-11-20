Overdrive: First road test review of Mercedes-AMG GLA 35

The Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 is powered by a 2-litre turbocharged engine, but it is not the hand build AMG that did duty in the previously available GLA 45, but does that make a difference.

Now that the 2021 GLA is here, so too is the AMG version, but it is here in an all-new variant called the 35.

This is the car that slots in under the 45 internationally, but unfortunately for India, the 45 is no more, it’s the 35 that makes sense for India.

