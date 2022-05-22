Overdrive: First drive review of Tata Nexon EV Max and BMW C 400 GT scooter

Overdrive’s Tuhin Guha takes Tata Nexon EV Max for a spin on the highway and also in the city to find out its real-world range. Also watch Christopher Chaves review of the BMW C 400 GT scooter.

Tata Motors has just launched a longer-range Nexon EV. On the back of this electric SUV, Tata Motors is by far the largest EV maker in India with over 85 percent market share and the Nexon is now the best-selling SUV in the country.

The Tata Nexon EV Max has a larger 40.5 kWh battery pack, good for an ARAI range of 437 km. This is up from the 30.2 kWh of the standard Nexon EV and its 312 km certified range. The pack itself continues to be a lithium-iron-phosphate one but Tata Motors claims it has done work to improve its energy density. This has led to a 40 percent increase in range from a 33 percent increase in size.

Overdrive’s Tuhin Guha takes it for a spin on the highway and also in the city to find out its real-world range.

Overdrive was also in conversation with Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO of Mercedes Benz ,to find out about their new customer base, and how the brand is dealing with certain production as well as delivery delays.

Also, watch the Overdrive review of the BMW C 400 GT scooter.

Watch video for more