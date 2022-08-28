The third generation Alto K10 is here after a decade and it now sits on a safe hi-tech platform, has a lot more space than the Alto K10 that it replaces and now it also is the best budget in the country.

Also, it has been a big week for Mercedes-Benz in India as it launched its first-ever all-electric AMG starting at Rs 2.45 crore.

Harley Davidson's new motorcycle, the Sportster S, is a revelation, or is it wandering around in the dark in India? To find out more, watch the accompanying video of Overdrive.