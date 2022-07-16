    Home

    Overdrive: First drive review of 2022 Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

    videos | IST

    Overdrive: First drive review of 2022 Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

    Profile image
    By CNBC-TV18  IST (Published)
    Mini

    Overdrive reviews the 2022 Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, TVS Ronin, and Tata Prima 2830.K REPTO.

    Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica is one of the best Huracans ever made. It sits one step below the STO, which is a full-blown track performance car, and one step above the EVO Spyder.
    The Huracan Tecnica is as intense as they come. It is dramatic, fiery, and tempestuous. It is a car that shows why the Lamborghini has such a big fan base. Watch the video as Overdrive’s Bertrand D'souza takes a drive of Huracan Tecnica in Valencia.
    Meanwhile, TVS invited Overdrive to Goa to ride their latest motorcycle - the Ronin. TVS aims to enter the modern retro space ever since they showed the Zeppelin power-cruiser concept at the 2018 Auto Expo and while the Ronin isn't the same form factor, it does show off a beefy 41mm upside forks and a stretched rake angle. Overdrive’s Rohit Paradkar gets the first ride review of Ronin.
    Also, take a look at Tata’s latest truck Tata Prima 2830. K REPTO.
    Watch the video for three reviews
