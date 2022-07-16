Overdrive: First drive review of 2022 Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica is one of the best Huracans ever made. It sits one step below the STO, which is a full-blown track performance car, and one step above the EVO Spyder.

The Huracan Tecnica is as intense as they come. It is dramatic, fiery, and tempestuous. It is a car that shows why the Lamborghini has such a big fan base. Watch the video as Overdrive’s Bertrand D'souza takes a drive of Huracan Tecnica in Valencia.

Meanwhile, TVS invited Overdrive to Goa to ride their latest motorcycle - the Ronin. TVS aims to enter the modern retro space ever since they showed the Zeppelin power-cruiser concept at the 2018 Auto Expo and while the Ronin isn't the same form factor, it does show off a beefy 41mm upside forks and a stretched rake angle. Overdrive’s Rohit Paradkar gets the first ride review of Ronin.

Also, take a look at Tata’s latest truck Tata Prima 2830. K REPTO.

Watch the video for three reviews