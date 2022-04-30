Overdrive finds out if buying Maruti Suzuki XL6 over Kia Carens a good bet

Overdrive brings the details of the updated Maruti Suzuki XL6, the BMW X4 and tells you why the Skoda Slavia 1.5 liter variant hits just the right spot with enthusiasts and performance seekers.

Maruti Suzuki has given the XL6 a much needed mid-life upgrade and it now comes with a new 1.5 liter K15C engine, 6 speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters and a whole gamut of new features. Would you want to buy this XL6 over the Kia Carens? Overdrive finds out.

BMW has always appealed to thrill-seeking and performance oriented customers and if you are someone who doesn’t care about the practical aspects while going in for the set of wheels that you want in the premium SUV space then the BMW X4 might just be the one you are looking for.

With the Slavia, Skoda has a very strong product in a mid-sized sedan space and even though the 1 liter variant is the one, which is going to be meeting the sales targets, 1.5 liter is its trump card especially when it comes to enthusiasts and performance seekers.

