    Overdrive checks out Hero MotoCorp’s Vida V1 scooter, India's first truck with ADAS technology Tata Prima 5530.S

    Overdrive checks out Hero MotoCorp’s Vida V1 scooter, India's first truck with ADAS technology Tata Prima 5530.S

    By Sohini Dutt   IST (Published)
    Overdrive rides Hero MotoCorp’s first electric scooter, the Vida V1. It also checks out the long-range electric SUVs from BYD Auto and the new Tata Prima 5530.S that offers advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

    Hero MotoCorp has finally entered the electric vehicle (EV) space with the Vida V1 scooter, which is available in two trims - Vida V1 Plus and the Vida V1 Pro. It is priced pretty expensive between Rs 1.45 lakh and Rs 1.59 lakh, the priciest proposition amongst its peers. Overdrive’s Rohit Paradkar rides this e-scooter to find out if it justifies the hefty price tag.
    Meanwhile, Tata Motors provides mobility solutions across diverse operations and the latest iteration of the Prima 5530.S is truly world-class. That’s because it now comes with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which haven’t been seen in Indian trucks before. Overdrive’s Anirjit Hore has all the details.
    Also Read: Auto weekly wrap: Diwali discounts on cars; Atto 3 EV launched, Taigun and Kushaq get 5-star GNCAP rating and more
    BYD Auto also just showcased its second offering for the Indian market, it is a five-seater electric vehicle, which is powered by 60-kilowatt-hour battery pack and it offers an ARAI-certified driving range of 521 kilometres. Overdrive’s Tuhin Guha has all the details.
    Also Read: Festive season likely to lead to strong vehicles sales in October: SIAM
    For the entire show, watch the accompanying video
