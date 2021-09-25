Overdrive: Check out new compact SUV MG Astor, Audi RS5 Sportback and TVS Raider 125 for Gen Z

The Overdrive team took a closer look at the new crossover from MG Motor India and also took the Audi RS5 Sportback and the new 125 CC motorcycle from TVS for a test ride.

MG Motor India is stepping into the crossover space with the Astro. The automaker has been in India for roughly three years and in this period, it has launched four vehicles, starting off with Hector, then ZS EV, Gloster, Hector plus and now the fifth product Astor is here.

Astor, based on the ZS platform, is a compact SUV that will compete against the likes of the Creta, Seltos, and various others in the segment. It is currently the longest, tallest, and widest SUV in the category.

Meanwhile, Audi RS5 Sportback might feel a bit too familiar, given the RS5 coupe was launched in the country just a couple of years ago and the S5 Sportback was introduced just a few months ago. Yet this car has a few new tricks up its sleeves and outright bragging rights when it comes to performance.

Close on the heels of the ride of TVS Apache RR 310 at the MMRT racetrack, TVS Motor invited CNBC-TV18’s Overdrive team to test drive the 125 cc motorcycle that is aimed at Gen Z. It is likely to appeal to the younger lot. Check out the video to find out.

People born between the late 1990s and early 2000s are called Gen Z and according to TVS, this generation is so demanding for automobiles that it has become a segment in itself. TVS has been catering to Generation Z with vehicles like a Street Fighter, Apache etc and now it has a power commuter for the segment - the TVS Raider 125. It looks like a more economical and more accessible alternative to the Apache.

For more details on the models, watch the accompanying video