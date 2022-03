In this episode of Overdrive, check out features of Volkswagen Virtus, Maruti Suzuki’s Baleno and Infinity E1 Scooter.

In this episode of Overdrive, take a look at all the details you need to know about Volkswagen Virtus in the sedan space.

A review of 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno and all its features.

Also, a test ride of Bounce Infinity E1 Scooter, the first high-speed electric scooter from Bengaluru based smart solutions company called Bounce.

For more details, watch the accompanying video