Overdrive celebrates 700th episode with new Mahindra XUV700 at Gujarat’s Rann of Kutch

The 2021 Mahindra XUV700 comes with two engine options, the 2.2-litre mHawk turbo diesel and the 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol from the Thar.

The 2021 Mahindra XUV700 comes with two engine options, the 2.2-litre mHawk turbo diesel and the 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol from the Thar.

The diesel puts out 185PS and makes 420 Nm with the 6-speed manual and 450 Nm with the 6-speed automatic. The petrol motor makes 200PS and 380 Nm paired with both gearboxes. There is also an AWD option available and Mahindra claims the XUV700 can do 0 to 60 kmph in under 5s.

On Overdrive's 700th episode, Bertrand D'Souza, Simran Rastogi, Rohit Paradkar and Sohini Dutt take the Mahindra XUV700 for a spin at Gujarat's Rann of Kutch.

Watch video to know more.