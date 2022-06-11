Overdrive: An in-depth review of the 2022 KTM RC390

The KTM RC390 has been in India since 2014 and over time the motorcycle has seen plenty of changes and updates. However what is very startling is that the pricing has increased to over a lakh since it was first launched.

However what is very startling is that the pricing has increased to over a lakh since it was first launched. But with rise in price, it also gets very exciting rider aids and tech.

Watch team Overdrive take the new 2022 version of KTM RC390 for a spin at Bajaj Auto’s test track in Pune.

Watch video for more.