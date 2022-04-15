Overdrive: A look at Tata Curvv and a test ride of Triumph Tiger Sport 660

In this episode of Overdrive, take a look at Tata Motors’ upcoming electric SUV concept, a ride test of Triumph Tiger Sport 660 and test the new DCT gearbox in the Tata Altroz.

Whenever we hear news of Tata Motors unveiling a new product in the market, it is an exciting moment, but what is even more exciting is when we get to know it's an electric vehicle with a range of 400 to 500 kilometres, faster charging times and even connected tech.

The concept Curvv previews the brand's SUV coupe design, it will be debuting the brand's second-generation architecture for electric vehicles and it will also be an electric vehicle launch first ahead of the internal combustion engine (ICE).

Watch the accompanying video to know more about Triumph Tiger Sport 660 and the new DCT gearbox in Tata Altroz.