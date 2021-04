VIDEOS

Updated : April 03, 2021 04:17 PM IST

Taigun is a sport utility vehicle (SUV) that Volkswagen India hopes will be able to compete against the bestselling models in the country -- Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

The price is expected to be starting below Rs 11 lakh bracket and probably going up to about Rs 17.5-Rs 18 lakh for 1.5 GT line.

Volkswagen doesn’t have any plans to introduce diesel in this segment and it will continue with the petrol engines.

