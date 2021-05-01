Overdrive: 2021 Yamaha FZS 25 vs. Suzuki Gixxer 250, which one to buy?

VIDEOS

May 01, 2021

It is commendable how Yamaha has taken the 2017 model of the FZS and made it a lot nicer and relevant for modern times.

Suzuki's Gixxer 250 is just as impressive. It has taken all the positives from the 155cc motorcycle to make it a convincing quarter-litre motorcycle that can take the fight to the premium end of the segment as well.

So between the two, which motorcycle should you choose? Watch the video to find out.

