Overdrive: 2021 Hyundai Alcazar unveiled & BMW 6 Series GT launched in India

Updated : April 10, 2021 02:25 PM IST

In this episode, the Overdrive tests drive Hyundai’s new premium SUV - Hyundai Alcazar. It is a three-row derivative of the Hyundai Creta, completely camouflaged. Overdrive’s Bertrand D'souza gets more details.

BMW India has launched the updated 6 Series GT in India. It comes with some interesting engine options and it also delivers on the promise of being a grand tourer (GT) in typical BMW fashion.

Overdrive’s Rohit Paradkar reviews Ducati Multistrada 950, which is now available in S variant in India, a very pricey proposition. But, it is undoubtedly the most capable adventure tourer one can buy in the middle-weight category.