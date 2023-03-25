Overdrive | Frist drive review of Toyota Hilux and Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200

homevideos Newsauto NewsOverdrive | Frist drive review of Toyota Hilux and Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200
Toyota India just a year ago launched the very first lifestyle pickup truck the Hilux in India. Despite it being a very dependable offering in the world, it hasn't quite found its footing in the Indian market yet. The Hilux in India is the dual cab version, which is more lifestyle oriented. Overdrive’s Bertrand D'souza drove this car in its very natural habitat in Rishikesh to find out whether it justifies its steep price tag.

Today, in the power commuter space Bajaj has Pulsars ranging from 125 to 250cc capacities, and there are three options if you are shopping in the 150-160cc range alone. The Bajaj Pulsar NS lineup has been updated for 2023 with new legs and new shoes and in an updated avatar.
Read Here | Auto this week: Hyundai Verna 2023, BMW R18 Transcontinental launched in India, and more
These motorcycles are known to offer plenty of engine options at very affordable price tags. Overdrive’s Rohit Paradkar finds out whether the updated NS160 and NS200 offer better ride quality and make these motorcycles relevant for our times.
Watch accompanying video for more
