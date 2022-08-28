    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    auto News

    Overdrive | First drive review of Alto K10 & a look at all-electric Mercedes AMG

    IST

    Profile image
    IST (Published)
    The third generation Alto K10 is here after a decade and it now sits on a safe hi-tech platform, has a lot more space than the Alto K10 that it replaces and now it also is the best budget in the country.

    Maruti Suzuki's third generation Alto K10 is launched after a decade and it now sits on a safe hi-tech platform. The car has a lot more space than the Alto K10 that it replaces and now it is the best budget in the country.
    Also, it has been a big week for Mercedes-Benz in India as it launched its first-ever all-electric AMG starting at Rs 2.45 crore.
    Also Read: Maruti Suzuki offers Impacto and Glinto accessory packs with Alto K10; Check details
    Harley Davidson's new motorcycle, the Sportster S, is a revelation, or is it wandering around in the dark in India? To find out more, watch the accompanying video of Overdrive.
