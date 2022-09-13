    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    OLX Group expects used car segment to be 7 million cars market by 2026

    OLX Group expects used car segment to be 7 million cars market by 2026

    By Parikshit Luthra   IST (Published)
    In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Amit Kumar, the chief executive officer of OLX Group India, said the used car market is already outpacing the new car segment in 2022.

    OLX Group India on Tuesday said it expects the used car segment to be 7 million cars market by 2026.
    In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Amit Kumar, the chief executive officer of OLX Group India, said the used car market is already outpacing the new car segment in 2022.
    "The used car market is going through some really exciting times. The pandemic proved to be a catalyst in the long-term growth of the sector," Kumar said.
    "The used car market around 2015 was smaller than the new car market but now we are around 1.3-1.4x of the market. In the current year, the used car market growth continues to outpace the new car market. The new car market grows between 8-10 percent, while the used car market is at a CAGR of 15 percent," he added.
    Watch the video for more.
