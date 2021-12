Ola Electric has geared up to begin deliveries of its scooters from December 15. The company had earlier planned to make these deliveries during October and November, however that plan hit many speed bumps.

Ola Electric has geared up to begin deliveries of its scooters from December 15. The company had earlier planned to make these deliveries during October and November, however that plan hit many speed bumps.

The second purchase window for Ola Electric scooters is likely to begin towards end of January 2022.

Watch video for more.