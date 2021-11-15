Ola Electric begins test rides in smaller towns; to roll out hyper charging network

Ola Electric is all set to go -- it has started test rides of its scooters, and is set to start delivery soon. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Varun Dubey, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola Electric, said the scooters will get regular software updates like mobile phones and laptops.

Dubey said the software will get upgraded before it reaches customers. It is an air update, just like on a phone or computer. “The main point is that we have to rethink how we visualise automotive. This is now a much more software-rich product. It is not just about the current software. After buying this vehicle, you live with it for the next several years, and we will have continuous software updates, which will keep adding more and more cool features,” he said, adding that unlike in the past, with the S1 and S1 Pro, the products in the future, will have ever new features, and continues to get better.

On test ride , he said the company's steady-state solution will be home test rides. But, since there is huge demand, they will start with a hybrid model, where in cities with large populations, they will conduct test camps.

The camps will start rolling out across multiple cities from tomorrow and then in the other cities where the population is lesser, we will be offering home test rides. So, these dates have already been communicated to the customers, so as and when test rides open in their cities, we will be sending specific communication for customers from that city telling them that they can book a test right, he said.

At the camp, customers can book an appointment and take a ride. If it is a home test ride, the scooter will be taken to the customer's house where they can test drive it, said Dubey.

On charging stations, he said they are starting the roll-out of the hyper charging network. They have put the first one up on trial basis and will roll it out soon in the coming weeks and months.