Updated : July 21, 2021 23:26:26 IST

As Ola Electric gears up for the launch of its e-scooters, industry estimates suggest the company will be able to ready an initial production line of 3 to 5 lakh units, which's about 15-25 percent of its initial 20 lakh production capacity.

While Ola has received high interest in terms of buyer reservations, total electric two-wheeler sales were only close to 30,000 units in the first half of this year, reports Alisha Sachdev.