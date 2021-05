VIDEOS

Auto

Updated : May 05, 2021 02:41:17 IST

The North American class 8 trucks for the month of April have come in at 35,600 units. This is a decline of 12.7 percent month on month. Do not look at the big jump on year on year because that comparison is not very relevant.

Regarding trends, after September 2020 the volumes dropped below the 40,000 mark. The question is this just a one-off blip, a temporary pause and the long-term trend is intact and some more clarity on that will be watched closely.

The two stocks which get impacted and depend on revenues from North American class 8 truck will be Bharat Forge as well as Ramkrishna Forgings.

