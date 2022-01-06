North American truck orders drop 55% in December; here's why

There is a big fall in the month of December for the North American truck market. It is an over 55 percent fall on a year-on-year basis. The total North American Truck sales are just at about 22,800 units.

The reason for that is well documented and well known, there are huge supply-side issues because of the semiconductor shortage and ACT Research that provides this data says that there's a continued impact of a supply chain constrained production, there is no clear visibility on the easing of the supply side shortage at the moment and OEMs are now taking a very cautious approach to effectively manage the cycle of customer expectations.

