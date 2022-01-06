0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • videos>
  • auto>

  • North American truck orders drop 55% in December; here's why

videos | IST

North American truck orders drop 55% in December; here's why

Profile image
By Sonia Shenoy  | IST (Updated)
Mini

The North American Class 8 truck orders see a steep fall in December.

There is a big fall in the month of December for the North American truck market. It is an over 55 percent fall on a year-on-year basis. The total North American Truck sales are just at about 22,800 units.
The reason for that is well documented and well known, there are huge supply-side issues because of the semiconductor shortage and ACT Research that provides this data says that there's a continued impact of a supply chain constrained production, there is no clear visibility on the easing of the supply side shortage at the moment and OEMs are now taking a very cautious approach to effectively manage the cycle of customer expectations.
Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Sonia Shenoy for more details.
First Published:  IST
Tags