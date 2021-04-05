No slowdown expected in class 8 truck sales in coming months, says Ramkrishna Forgings' Naresh Jalan

VIDEOS

Auto

Updated : April 05, 2021 11:20 AM IST

Naresh Jalan, MD of Ramkrishna Forgings on Monday said that he doesn't foresee any slowdown in class 8 truck sales in the coming months during FY22.

“We should be doing 15-20 percent higher than our best ever in North America," he said while speaking to CNBC-TV18.

The North American truck sales have been strong for another month coming in at about 40,000 units for the month of March. It’s a 10 percent fall compared to February but it's strong nevertheless.

“There are challenges in the current environment but we are picking up. Overall things are looking much better than what it was a year back,” he said.

Talking about expansion, Jalan said, “We are not looking at expanding capacity as of now, but we will see another 6 months before we look at further investments. We will look into how the domestic market shapes up then we will plan for our capacity expansion.”

For full management commentary, watch the video