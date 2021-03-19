Nitin Gadkari announces vehicle scrappage policy: What brokerages say

VIDEOS

Updated : March 19, 2021 12:40 PM IST

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced the new voluntary scrappage policy in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

However, brokerages are not happy with the policy. Credit Suisse put out a note where they said that this is disappointing in the near-term although it’s a long-term structural positive. They said that the incentives are not material enough to make a meaningful volume recovery. In fact, the discounts expected from the OEMs seems very tough given the higher raw material cost situation, it said.

Watch accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Sonia Shenoy to know more about the policy as well as brokerages' views on what it could entail for the auto sector.