MoRTH proposes to waive registration fees for electric vehicles

Updated : June 01, 2021 16:54:15 IST

In order to encourage e-mobility, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) issued a draft notification proposing to exempt battery-operated vehicles from payment of fees for issuing and renewing registration certificates.

The draft notification says that if you buy an electric vehicle (EV) then you will be exempted from paying a registration fee for a new vehicle or a fee for renewal of registration as well.

According to MoRTH, this is aimed at encouraging e-mobility, it may, but it is a very small step because the registration fee for a vehicle ranges from Rs 300 to Rs 1,500. So that is all the concession that you will get.

However, more important is to see how much exemption is given subsidising road tax. Road tax is under the control of state governments and that’s quite high in different states.

