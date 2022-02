Road accidents kill more than 1.5 lakh people every year and are estimated to cost the Indian economy 3-5 percent of GDP annually.

So with road and vehicular safety in focus the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways laid out a blueprint by which it aims to make your car safer and reduce the death rate in car accidents.

Watch video for more details.