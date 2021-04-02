M&M’s Pawan Goenka retires: Here's a look at his 40-year journey

VIDEOS

Auto

Updated : April 02, 2021 04:21 PM IST

In the special show ‘CNBC-TV18 Conversations’, take a look at the journey of one of India’s best industrialist and one of the most respected voices in the automotive industry, Pawan Goenka.

Goenka has spent 40 years in the automotive sector with two iconic brands – General Motors USA and India’s Mahindra Group. His 28 years at the Mahindra Group has also seen Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) emerge as one of India’s top SUV brands and a formidable player in the farm equipment sector.

Also Read: M&M ex-MD Goenka's 7 leadership lessons and the unexpected interview with Anand Mahindra

During his time as general manager – R&D, President – automotive and farm equipment sectors, and MD and CEO starting 2016, Mahindra rolled out some of its bestselling models like the Scorpio, Bolero, XUV500, and Thar.

As he retires this week, CNBC-TV18's Parikshit Luthra caught up with the 66-year-young to speak about some of the best and also some of the most challenging moments of his four-decade long career.