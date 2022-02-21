MM Forgings targets Rs 1100 crore revenues for FY22, Rs 1500 crore for FY23

MM Forgings hopes to achieve Rs 1,100 crore of revenues for FY22 and Rs 1,500 crore of revenues for FY23, said Vidyashankar Krishnan, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the company in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

MM Forgings hopes to achieve Rs 1,100 crore of revenues for FY22 and Rs 1,500 crore of revenues for FY23, said Vidyashankar Krishnan, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the company in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

The next goal will be challenging the Rs 2,000 crore mark in FY24, he said.

He expects margins to remain positive - to hold at current levels or to slightly improve.

Also Read:

CAFOMA acquisition will start contributing from Q1FY23, he said.

The company is supplying export parts to the electric vehicle (EV) market globally and is looking to increase its exposure there. Currently, its contribution is around 1 percent to overall revenues, he said.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.

Catch all stock market updates here