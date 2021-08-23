M&M bets big on SUV market with XUV700

Pratap Bose who has joined M&M as chief design officer is no stranger to the game. As Tata Motors' former global design chief Bose had been the force behind the company's successful New Forever range of cars. His first move at M&M has been to redefine M&M's identity in the SUV space, starting with a new logo.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) says it wants to go for the kill in India's competitive SUV market. In FY21, the company's SUV market share dropped to 17 percent from close to 25 percent four years ago.

Pratap Bose who has joined M&M as chief design officer is no stranger to the game. As Tata Motors' former global design chief Bose had been the force behind the company's successful New Forever range of cars. His first move at M&M has been to redefine M&M 's identity in the SUV space, starting with a new logo.

In an interview with Alisha Sachdev, Bose said, "M&M is going through a revolutionary change in product with XUV700. It is head & shoulders above anything the company has done in the past & the competitive segment it plays in."

He said, "The brand essence of SUVs has been redefined to 'Explore the Impossible'. The new logo will be seen not only on cars but also in showrooms, other physical & digital assets as well."

"The company wants to be future ready and aims to give customers an experience optimised for electric with the Born EV platform," Bose said.

Watch video for more.