Homevideos Newsauto News

MG ZS EV versus Tata Nexon EV Max: Which would you buy for daily commute?

videos | IST

MG ZS EV versus Tata Nexon EV Max: Which would you buy for daily commute?

Profile image
By Sohini Dutt   Nov 26, 2022 7:01 PM IST (Published)
Mini

The MG ZS EV has a range of 461 km and is priced around Rs 28 lakh. Tata Nexon EV Max has a range of 437 km and is priced around Rs 21 lakh.

If you are in the market looking for a feature packed and long range electric vehicle (EV) for your family then there are two interesting options – the updated MG ZS EV and Tata Nexon EV Max.

The MG ZS EV has 461 kilometers of range and is priced around Rs 28 lakh. The car is equipped with 50.3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.
Tata Nexon EV Max on the other hand has 437 kilometers of range, comes with 40.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and is priced around Rs 21 lakh.
Also read:
Tata Motors launches Nexon EV MAX with 437 km range on a single charge
In terms of safety, the ZS EV boasts of 6 airbags, 360 degree camera, blind spot detection and lane change assist. While the Nexon EV comes with dual front airbags, rear camera, TPMS and hill descent control.
Watch the video for an in-depth review of the two EVs.
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
