MG Motor India to launch sub-Rs 15 lakh EV by next year; says semiconductor supplies under pressure

MG Motor India has sold 4,000 units of the ZS EV last year. The company has now launched an upgraded version of the ZS EV at nearly Rs 22 lakh. The company is extremely bullish on EV demand in the passenger car segment, and is targeting 30,000 unit sales in 2023.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Rajeev Chaba, President & MD of MG Motor India said that they are looking to launch a sub-Rs 15 lakh EV by next year.

He added that Russia-Ukraine war could put pressure on semiconductor supplies and may result in higher prices for customers.

