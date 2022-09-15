Mercedes Benz to launch India assembled electric vehicle by September end

Mercedes Benz's managing director and chief executive officer CEO Martin Schwenk said the company would launch around 10 cars in 2022 and have another 2-3 models coming for the balance of the year.

Luxury car maker Mercedes Benz on Thursday said the company is set to roll out its first India-assembled electric vehicle by end of September this year.

Speaking exclusively to CNBC-TV18, the company's managing director and chief executive officer CEO Martin Schwenk said the company would launch around 10 cars in 2022 and have another 2-3 models coming for the balance of the year.

However, by end of this month, the company will be launching the locally produced EQS 580, Schwenk said, adding that the current year will be the best ever in India.

He said 2022 has been very strong for Mercedes Benz as the company has sold 30 percent more cars than last year. Mercedes Benz has an order bank of more than 6,000 cars but the unfortunate part at the moment is that the company is having some issues with the supply of semiconductors, etc. which is holding us back.

