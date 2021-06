VIDEOS

Updated : June 05, 2021 19:18:54 IST

A very good reason for picking an entry-level sedan over a similarly priced SUV is simply the novelty factor. It also brings good driving manners to the table.

In India, we have the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine and BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe. So it begs the question which one is worthy of your money? Watch the video to find out.

Also, watch Overdrive in conversation with Bipul Chandra, managing director of Ducati India who spoke about the company's plan for the Indian market.