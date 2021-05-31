May auto sales preview: Passenger vehicle industry volumes expected to witness sharp slide

VIDEOS

May 31, 2021

The auto sales numbers for the month of May will be coming out tomorrow (June 1). It is expected to be a washout month due to the COVID-19 lockdowns.

According to Nomura, the passenger vehicle industry volumes as a whole are estimated to be down by 47 percent year-on-year (YoY). Meanwhile, the two-wheeler industry volumes could be down 67 percent YoY and the medium and heavy commercial vehicle volumes could be down 66 percent YoY.

However, compared to May 2019, Maruti is expected to deliver a fall of 51 percent at around 65,000 units. Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) auto segment could see a fall of 55 percent and the tractor segment could see a fall of 25 percent YoY.

In the two-wheeler space, Royal Enfield could see a 57 percent fall, Hero MotoCorp could fall around 69 percent, and Bajaj Auto is expected to see a fall of around 35 percent.

In the commercial space, it will be about a 50-70 percent fall between Ashok Leyland and Tata Motors compared to May 2019.

CNBC-TV18’s Sonia Shenoy gets more details on what to expect from the sales numbers.