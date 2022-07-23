Maruti Suzuki's Grand Vitara, Hyundai's Tucson and Tata Signa 4825 TK: Overdrive takes a closer look

Overdrive takes a closer look at the newly unveiled Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Overdrive also checks out the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) in the Hyundai Tucson and checks out the yet another impressive truck from Tata Motors.

The biggest news this week comes in from India’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has made its global debut and what is most exciting is that this SUV now comes with a strong hybrid powertrain that has been developed by Toyota and it promises to be the most frugal in this segment. It also comes with an all-wheel drive option. Overdrive's Bertrand D’Souza gets all the details from the launch

Hyundai India has launched the 2022 version of the Tucson and what’s very exciting about this SUV is that it now comes with an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). In fact, it is the first product from Hyundai in India to offer ADAS.

Last week Overdrive brought to you some advanced tech offered by Tata Motors in their commercial vehicle space and today, Overdrive has yet another high-performance and versatile tipper called the Tata Signa 4825 TK.

