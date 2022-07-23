    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homevideos Newsauto News

    Maruti Suzuki's Grand Vitara, Hyundai's Tucson and Tata Signa 4825 TK: Overdrive takes a closer look

    videos | IST

    Maruti Suzuki's Grand Vitara, Hyundai's Tucson and Tata Signa 4825 TK: Overdrive takes a closer look

    Profile image
    By Sohini Dutt   IST (Published)
    Mini

    Overdrive takes a closer look at the newly unveiled Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Overdrive also checks out the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) in the Hyundai Tucson and checks out the yet another impressive truck from Tata Motors.

    The biggest news this week comes in from India’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has made its global debut and what is most exciting is that this SUV now comes with a strong hybrid powertrain that has been developed by Toyota and it promises to be the most frugal in this segment. It also comes with an all-wheel drive option. Overdrive's Bertrand D’Souza gets all the details from the launch
    Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 unveiled: Check features here
    Hyundai India has launched the 2022 version of the Tucson and what’s very exciting about this SUV is that it now comes with an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). In fact, it is the first product from Hyundai in India to offer ADAS.
    Also Read: Hyundai Tucson 2022 with ADAS safety system unveiled: Check features, specs, price & more
    Last week Overdrive brought to you some advanced tech offered by Tata Motors in their commercial vehicle space and today, Overdrive has yet another high-performance and versatile tipper called the Tata Signa 4825 TK.
    Watch the accompanying video for more
    Tags
    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng