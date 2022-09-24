    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Maruti Suzuki's Grand Vitara, Hyundai Venue N-Line: Overdrive takes a closer look

    videos | IST

    Maruti Suzuki's Grand Vitara, Hyundai Venue N-Line: Overdrive takes a closer look

    Profile image
    By Sohini Dutt
    Mini

    In this episode of Overdrive, take a look at the various engine options in the newly launched Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and whether the Hyundai Venue N-Line model is as sportier to drive as the height suggested. 

    In this episode of Overdrive, let's take a look at the various engine options in the newly launched Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and whether the Hyundai Venue N-Line model is as sportier to drive as the height suggested.
    The nameplate has made a comeback in the Indian market with a new crossover that has its underpinnings with the S-Cross but does that make it a hotch-potch product or is it really a product that deserves the name tag?
    Also Read: Overdrive: All about Mahindra's XUV400 and Oben Rorr
    Also, more about the Hyundai Venue N-Line model, which now comes in a sportier variant but is the change all just cosmetic or does it also growl and perform with an intent?
    For more details, watch the accompanying video
