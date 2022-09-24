Maruti Suzuki's Grand Vitara, Hyundai Venue N-Line: Overdrive takes a closer look

In this episode of Overdrive, take a look at the various engine options in the newly launched Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and whether the Hyundai Venue N-Line model is as sportier to drive as the height suggested.

The nameplate has made a comeback in the Indian market with a new crossover that has its underpinnings with the S-Cross but does that make it a hotch-potch product or is it really a product that deserves the name tag?

Also, more about the Hyundai Venue N-Line model, which now comes in a sportier variant but is the change all just cosmetic or does it also growl and perform with an intent?

