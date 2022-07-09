Cross
videos

WATCH VIDEO: New Maruti Suzuki Brezza review

IST

By Sohini Dutt   IST (Published)
The new Brezza runs on Maruti’s own built 1.5-litre, K15C petrol engine. This engine was first featured in Ertiga and XL6 facelifts. It produces 103hp and 137Nm and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

Maruti Suzuki has given its very popular Brezza a major facelift. The company has now got rid of the Vitara prefix. The new Brezza is launched at Rs 7.99 lakh. The new Brezza runs on Maruti’s own built 1.5-litre, K15C petrol engine. This engine was first featured in Ertiga and XL6 facelifts. It produces 103hp and 137Nm and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. According to Maruti Suzuki, the maximum mileage of Brezza is 20.15kpl for the manual versions and 19.80kpl for the automatic versions.
Watch the video to get the first drive impression of the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza.
Also watch, Overdrive test drive the Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE.
