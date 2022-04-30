Tractors sales in April likely to outperform while chip shortage continues to hit passenger vehicles segment

Auto sales numbers for the month of April are due soon. CNBC-TV18 expects strong rebound in medium and heavy commercial vehicles as well as in tractors as economy has opened up and semiconductor shortage issue has eased.

The passenger vehicle (PV) segment is still faced with semiconductor issues and as a result, the growth is likely to be muted. However, electric two-wheelers sales are likely to be higher despite all the noise around the fire issue.

According to Nomura, Maruti is expected to report a dip of 2.3 percent, while Mahindra & Mahindra is likely to report a 35 percent growth in sales aided by new launches.

In the tractor segment, double-digit growth is expected for M&M Tractors and Escorts.

Ashok Leyland and Tata Motors in the MHCV segment are likely to report sales growth of between 38 percent and 69 percent.

